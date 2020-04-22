Griselda Manrique named LISD's Librarian of the Year

Although schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, that hasn’t stopped a local school district from recognizing those who go above and beyond for its students.

In light of National Library Week, LISD has decided to name, Griselda Manrique, a librarian at Daiches Elementary School as the 2019-2020 LISD’s Librarian of the Year.

Manrique has dedicated nearly a quarter of her years to LISD and is a strong advocate for literature in young students.

She currently sponsors six different student organizations, the Daiches Elementary Library Makers and Readers Club and co-sponsor of the award-winning Eagles Live Stream with daily YouTube News You Can Use.

Principal Lisa Soto describes Manrique as someone who goes above and beyond for her duties as a school librarian.

Congratulations to Ms. Manrique on this recognition!