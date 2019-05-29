Groom shot in both legs, hit in head with gun by brother-in-law after argument at wedding reception

A China Grove man was shot in both legs and assaulted with a handgun by his new brother-in-law, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Mills, 61, married Debbie Mills on Saturday. According to the report, Kenneth Mills got into a disagreement with his new brother-in-law, Michael Ray Macy, 50.

Macy apparently brought a dog to the wedding reception venue on Cannon Farm Road. Mills confronted Macy about bringing the dog, and venue staff asked Macy to take the dog and leave.

Macy also had been given the responsibility of writing “Just Married” on the back of the truck being driven by the newlyweds, but he failed to do so.

Sometime later, Mills called Macy to ask him why he hadn’t decorated the truck, to which Macy replied “(expletive deleted) you!”

Mills then drove over to Macy’s house. Macy approached Mills in the driveway, first striking him in the head with a handgun, then shooting him in both legs.

The Sheriff’s Office and Rowan Emergency Services responded. Mills was taken to NorthEast Medical Center to be treated.

On Sunday, Macy came to the Magistrate’s Office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $1000.

