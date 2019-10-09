Groom-to-be accused of robbing bank to pay for wedding expenses

A Texas groom-to-be missed his own wedding because police say he robbed a bank to pay for his fiancé’s wedding ring as well as the venue.

Heath Bumpous

Surveillance photos shows Heath Bumpous, of Crockett walked into a bank and demanded money on Friday.

Authorities say he then drove away from the bank and threw his clothes out of the window.

The Trinity County Sheriff Office posted about the robbery on Facebook and that's when his own fiancé recognized him.

After confronting him about the alleged crime, she convinced him Bumpous to turn himself in.

Bumpous told authorities he was supposed to get married the day after the bank robbery.

He's now facing an aggravated robbery charge.