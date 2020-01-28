Grub to serve during your big game viewing party

A local burger restaurant is looking to get football fans ready for the big game this Sunday!

Burger IM which is pronounced "Burger Um" is Laredo's newest restaurant located right next to the Sames Auto Arena.

The franchise started in Israel and IM means plural thus the reason for the name "Burger IM".

It's not just about the burgers, the restaurant also offers chicken burgers, chicken wings, and for the vegetarians, they also have vegan burgers as well.

Burger IM is located at 2413 Jacaman Rd Unit 7.

For more information, you can call (956) 704-5656.