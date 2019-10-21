Guadalupana Torch travels through Laredo

People from both sides of the border welcomed the torch from the Virgen de Guadalupe.

The torch comes from the Basilica Church in Mexico City and will travel throughout the U.S., and arrive in New York City by December.

The torch arrived in Laredo in the middle of bridge one, where many gathered in faith to receive the flame.

The torch will leave Laredo and continue its journey all the way to New York City.

Runners from different parts of Mexico and the United States will be the ones who take the torch throughout the country.

Bishop James Tamayo hopes the unity shared in Laredo can be spread throughout the country.