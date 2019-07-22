Guatemalan National accused of killing mother and two children

A Guatemalan National who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally after being deported twice has been charged with killing an Iowa woman and her two kids.

Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana, 31 was arrested on Tuesday night in connection to the fatal shootings of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 29 and her two children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Authorities say Escobar-Orellana had been living at the family’s home in Des Moines, Iowa; however, investigators found no evidence that he had a personal relationship with them aside from the living arrangement.

According to an unidentified witness, Escobar-Orellana shot Flores Rodriguez during an altercation and then went inside the family’s condo and shot the children.

According to the criminal complaint, when authorities arrived, Escobar-Orellana allegedly said that Flores had killed her children and that he shot her in self-defense. Police say the evidence supported the witness’ account of what happened.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Escobar-Orellana gave police a false name when they arrested him as Marvin Esquivel-Lopez.

According to ICE, Escobar-Orellana was deported back in 2010 and then again in 2011 when he entered the country illegally near Laredo, Texas.

Escobar-Orellana was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in lieu of a three million dollar bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for July 29th.