Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.

A Guatemalan boy was found badly wounded resting on his father's body over the weekend.

The father of the child was murdered in the east of Morelos, Mexico, according to Raúl Hernández, president of the Morelos State Human Rights Commission.

Hernandez said the father and son, identified as Rudy and 10-year-old Cristian were trying to cross to the United States, a trip they started on May 28.

A dramatic image shows the moment when the child is next to his father who was beheaded, according to Hernandez’s statements.

The child sustained a strong wound on his neck but he is being treated at an area hospital.

The family of the victims who reside in the United States explained to Hernández that the migrants had hired human traffickers to reach the United States and that they were kidnapped during the trip.

So far, the authorities of Morelos have not released any information on the investigation.