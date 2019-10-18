Gun battle erupts in Mexico over the arrest of El Chapo's son

An intense gunfight with heavy weapons raged in the Mexican City of Culiacan on Thursday after security forces located one of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán's sons who is wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

Mexico's security secretary said 30 members of the National Guard and army were patrolling in the capital of Sinaloa state when they were fired on from a house.

They repelled the attack and found Ovidio Guzmán López inside the house.

The security secretary said the house was then surrounded by heavily armed gunmen who had a greater force and authorities decided to suspend the operation.

He did not say if Ovidio Guzmán was arrested or went free after being located.

Ovidio is not one of the jailed Mexican drug lord's best-known sons - Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán who are known as "The little Chapos."

They are believed to be currently running their father's Sinaloa Cartel together with Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

Ovidio Guzmán was indicted by a grand jury in Washington, along with a fourth brother, in 2018 for the alleged trafficking of cocaine, meth, and marijuana.

Following the localization of Ovidio, media outlets reported that armed civilians in trucks roared through Culiacan’s center shooting what appeared to be sniper rifles and machine guns.

There was a heavy deployment of Mexican security forces.