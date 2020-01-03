Gun battles allegedly due to killing of cartel member

There is still no end in sight to the violent shootouts that have plagued our sister city for three days now.

A video taken by Nuevo Laredo Frontera Al Rojo Vivo that puts shows what's happening on the front line of what looks and sounds like a war zone.

In the ongoing battle between Mexican police and members of a criminal organization, we're told the past three days of gun fire was allegedly sparked as retaliation of the killing of a cartel member by the Mexican police.

It's a gun battle that has left Nuevo Laredo citizens paralyzed with fear for their lives while prompting Laredo, Webb and state officials to warn U.S. citizens from crossing into Nuevo Laredo until the fighting subsides.