Gun sales skyrocket amid coronavirus pandemic

Firearm sales continue to soar across the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of SK Arms in Midland, Texas says his inventory is nearly gone but he said this could be bad for his business in the weeks ahead.

He says panic is definitely what is contributing to the surge in sales and although its good for sales, they can’t resupply because their vendors are sold out.

Kane Kolisek says the FBI's background check system saw a 300-percent increase in traffic on Monday.

Now, instead of three business days, customers will have to wait until April 15th.

Kolisek says his business will shut its doors temporarily until the coronavirus threat dies down.