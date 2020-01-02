Sounds of gunfire continued through to morning

Gunshots rang all around Laredo for the past 24 hours between Mexican police and members of a criminal organization.

In videos sent to us by viewers sounds of gunfire can be heard. They began shortly after 5 Wednesday afternoon.

From neighborhoods around Laredo College South Campus, to Slaughter Park, and along Father McNaboe Park, Laredoans took to social media to post what they heard and saw along the riverbanks.

According to viewers, the sound of gunshots were still heard even early Thursday morning.