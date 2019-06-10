Gunman shot and killed on OKC highway after shootout with police

Oklahoma City, OK (NBC) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on an Oklahoma City highway Monday morning.
Police responded to the scene after receiving several reports of a man shooting at cars on the interstate.
When officers arrived, they realized the alleged suspect was on the side of the road.
At some point, shots were exchanged and the alleged suspect was killed.
Authorities say at least four cars were hit during the initial shooting.
No word yet on what led to the incident.