H-E-B looking to hire short term employees to help with surge

The Texas-based grocery store is looking for additional help as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

H-E-B is looking to hire short term employees to help with the influx of customers.

The short-term job opportunities may last anywhere between 30 to 60 days. If you love working for the company, it could lead to a full-time job in the future.

The rate of pay will be $9.50 for baggers, $13.50 for stockers and $15.00 for overnight stockers.

Your hours would be based off the store’s needs.