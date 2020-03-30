H-E-B praised for emergency preparedness

As stores continue to see the flow of customers coming to stock up on items, a Texas grocery store giant reveals they had been preparing for COVID-19 for months.

You may remember or even been in line waiting for groceries as many have gone out to stores like H-E-B to stock up on essentials.

But in an extensive interview with Texas Monthly, H-E-B reveals how an outbreak years ago prepared them for what's going on today.

It was the rush that many stores didn't seem coming, a furious wave of buyers and empty shelves.

COVID-19 sent many into a frenzy and panic.

"So we knew that hand sanitizer was going to be an issue, but the paper products, like paper towels and toilet paper was a bit surprising to us," said Dya Campos, H-E-B Government and Public Affairs Director. "We are working around the clock to get those products out already."

These items were not only flying off the shelves locally- or nationally, but internationally.

However, it was revealed by an article by Texas monthly that H-E-B had been preparing for COVID-19 for months, and it all began years ago.

The company began working on an emergency plan after the threat of the H5N1, otherwise known as bird flu, in China.

However it wasn't until the swine flu in 2009 that forced H-E-B to use the plan and it's been refined many times throughout the years.

From stocking the stores, warehouses, and working with buyers, the store put their plan in full force all while promoting safety measures.

"Our social distancing practices in our stores are so important because they protect our partners. Our goal is to keep our partners in our stores, our warehouses and company safe, healthy during this pandemic. That is our number one focus."

But just like many, they too had some bumps on the road that they quickly smoothed out.

"But you've seen us make a recovery, especially this week in terms of milk, meat and water. We have actually lifted limits on those items because we have such a strong position on them."

Employees are seen cleaning carts, disinfecting counters, and distributing wipes.

They are also asking the community to do their part.

"Not shopping with the entire family is the safest thing for our customers and our partners."

But just like any plan, H-E-B officials say they are working to improve and continue serving residents in the Lone Star state.

According to article, this isn't the first time H-E-B has managed a disaster.

They played an important role in helping the Gulf Coast recover from Hurricane Harvey in the immediate aftermath of the storm.