H-E-B asks customers not to mass buy groceries

Unless you've been living under a rock the last week or so, the shelves in just about every store has been plucked clean of essential supplies and food.

H-E-B has recently had people lining up outside their doors waiting to go in and stock up.

They're asking people to please not hoard and create stockpiles that might leave other people in the community without those items.

It's an experience that has left many people worried about having to provide the basics for their own families.

The situation has gotten to the extent that certain items are being rationed out and H-E-B stores will be operating from 8 in the morning to 8 at night until further notice.