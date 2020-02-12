H-E-B has all your Valentine's Day needs!

With Valentine's Day just a couple of years, a local grocery store is inviting whipping up some great ideas for you and your loved one.

If you are looking to avoid the long lines at the restaurants, you can always cook a romantic dinner for two in the comfort of your own kitchen.

H-E-B Plus is showing you the secrets of sizzling up a surf and turf.

The grocery store also has a variety of wines and adult beverages to choose from.

And of course, no Valentine's Day dinner is complete without chocolates.

The store has boxes of chocolates and chocolate-covered strawberries.

No matter what the occasion is, H-E-B is your own stop shop to make it a night to remember.