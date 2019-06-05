H-E-B offering summer cooking camps for the kids

With summer in full swing, many might be wondering what to do with the kids now that they are out of school.

During the summer months, many kids might be hungry while they wait for their parents to get home to cook them something to eat.

As a way to teach kids how to cook for themselves as well as their family, H-E-B has decided to offer young chefs an opportunity to learn how to cook.

H-E-B Plus will be teaching kids of various ages how to make smoothies, pizzas, burgers, and of course, they will be healthy and low-calorie.

The camp will kick off at the end of the month on June 28th and it will take place every Friday from 6:30 to 7:30.

For more information, you can call (956) 764-5000.