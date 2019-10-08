H-E-B planning annual Feast of Sharing

Although we are still in early October and the season of giving isn't until next month, a grocery store chain is already in the planning stages of its annual feast.

H-E-B is looking to provide thousands of warm meals to the community during its annual Feast of Sharing event.

It’s one of the many ways the grocery store chain looks to give back to the public by offering them a free meal before the holidays.

Before residents can gobble down some turkey, H-E-B is looking for volunteers who are willing to help with the event.

Representatives say they are looking for hundreds of volunteers who can help hand out food or clean up during the event.

The Feast of Sharing event will take place on November 1st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

The event is free and open to the public.

For volunteer information you can contact Jerry Palacios at Palacios.gerardo@heb.com

or Adriana Haro: Timebank2003@hotmail.com.