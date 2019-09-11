H-E-B showcasing Diez Seis de Septiembre foods

September is a month marked with many events to commemorate including Diez Y Sies de Septiembre.

On that day, Father Miguel Hidalgo launched the Mexican War of independence against Spain.

Here on the border, we use the time to celebrate our neighboring cultures and a local grocery store is showcasing just some of the foods that will help you celebrate the event.

H-E-B has the whole enchilada, literally from tacos to corn on the cob and of course adult beverages.

H-E-B Plus’ Cooking Connection is looking to host a slew of cooking demonstrations at its store, so those looking to put on a fiesta of their own can learn how to cook their own meals.

The grocery store is inviting customers to its event on Sunday, September 15th at the store located on 1911 NE Bob Bullock Loop.

The store will have live cooking demos, taste tests, and even live mariachis.

The event is free and open to the public.