H-E-B shows some appreciation to nurses with floral arrangements

A Texas-based grocery store is showing some appreciation to those who are at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In honor of National Nurses Week, H-E-B will make special deliveries via Favor Delivery of more than 4,000 plants and floral arrangements to nurses across the State of Texas.

On Wednesday morning, employees over at H-E-B delivered fresh flowers and plants to nurses at Doctors Hospital in recognition of National Nurses Day.

Earlier this week, H-E-B launched an effort encouraging Texans to show their appreciation and nominate nurses at more than 20 hospitals across the state. Throughout the week, H-E-B will surprise nurses with floral bouquets and plants arranged by H-E-B Blooms floral Partners with product from Texas growers.

The arrangements will be delivered by Favor.

The donation comes on the heels of H-E-B’s commitment to help local nonprofits that are providing relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, children, and low-income families.