H-E-B teams up with Favor to launch senior delivery program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - H-E-B and Favor have teamed up to launch a new pilot program to deliver groceries to senior citizens.
Orders can be made by phone by calling 1-833-397-0080 and are taken seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Orders can also be placed on the Favor app by searching for "H-E-B" or online at Favor Delivery
H-E-B is waiving their fees for the first 30 days of this program but orders will include a $10 dollar tip for the delivery person running the order.
H-E-B is waiving their fees for the first 30 days of this program but orders will include a $10 dollar tip for the delivery person running the order.