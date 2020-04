Effective as of next week on Monday, April 27th H-E-B will have new store hours.



They'll be operating from 7 in the morning until 10 at night every day until further notice.



Their pharmacies will be open from 8 in the morning until 8 at night, Monday through Friday, and follow their weekend hours.

H-E-B says they will continue to focus on strong health and safety protocols in their stores, including sanitizing and maintaining social distancing.