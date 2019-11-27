H-E-B will be open for limited time on Thanksgiving day

Thanksgiving, just like any holiday, has plenty of last minute shoppers.

Supermarkets have been swamped this week with people buying some essentials for their upcoming feasts.

KGNS went out to the H-E-B on Guadalupe, where we're told Thursday isn't the end of Thanksgiving shopping.

"I think Thanksgiving is about the food,” said Lucero Garza, the Unit Director of the H-E-B. “Christmas is about presents, New Year’s is about party, but Thanksgiving is the biggest meal, and the biggest feast, and I think a lot of people get excited about that and make sure everything is perfect for their Thanksgiving meals. So, this is kind of our biggest holiday."

H-E-B will have special hours for Thanksgiving Day and will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.