Healthcare providers that tested positive for COVID-19 recovering in quarantine

There is a clarification on whether or not healthcare providers who are positive could go back to work.

On Friday, KGNS reported that 11 healthcare professionals have tested positive for COVID-19.



The City of Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez said they're all doing well and under recovery.



It was mentioned that the CDC has a new rule about providers who may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient possibly going back to work soon.

Doctor Gonzalez explained that if they're exposed to a health provider, health care institution, or at a doctor's office and if they're asymptomatic they can continue to work. However, they must take extra precautions like checking their temperature and wearing PPE.

On Sunday, Gonzalez explained even further what this means for healthcare providers who have tested positive.

"We said, we do have healthcare providers who are ill and who are positive for COVID, they must stay at home in quarantine. Any healthcare provider that's sick, we said stay home. However, the new CDC guideline says if you're not sick, even though you've been exposed to a person with COVID, you can work. Our healthcare providers are running thin, not just in Laredo but that state and the nation, they're busy taking care of patients in the outpatient and in the hospital, so please lets honor our healthcare workers and anyone who's on this together."

It's unclear where exactly these individuals work.