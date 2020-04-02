Local woman finds solution for mask shortage

With the City's new mandate to cover your nose and mouth, there unfortunately isn't a box of masks to be found at any drug store.

That has prompted many skillful individuals around town, who without thinking twice dusted off their sewing machines to start making homemade masks.

We caught up with one such person, Andrina Pompa, who's been making bows for years. But when she and her mom saw the need for masks, they knew what they needed to do to help the community.

"But now with the City ordinance, it's become a little crazier, I know people are struggling in trying to find masks that are a little more professionally done. There is several of us that are offering masks, you can try and check social media to see who is offering them.... If you can't find them, you can go ahead and try and make them yourself, basic fabric, bandanas anything to help the protection of your family."

To find those making masks, Pompa says to just type in "masks" in the search box of either Facebook or Instagram.

Also, she recommends finding masks that include a slit where a filter can be inserted for added protection.

Items that can be used as a filter are vacuum cleaner filters, coffee filters, or a simple paper towel.