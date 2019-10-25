HOSA students and Precious Panthers decorate pumpkin

A group of high school students celebrated the pumpkin season with a little spice in their life.

United South High School students involved in the Health Occupations Students of America program or HOSA held a pumpkin picking event for the Precious Panthers of United South.

Students helped their fellow Panthers pick out pumpkins from the patch and paint them just in time before Halloween.

The HOSA students and the Precious Panthers painted the pumpkins as their favorite super hero or fictional character.

Students say they had a great time getting into the fall season.

