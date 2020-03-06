Habitat for Humanity inviting powerful women to build a home

This weekend, several strong and powerful women will come together to build homes in need as part of an annual initiative.

Habitat for Humanity's 13th annual Women Build Week is officially underway.

It’s a nationwide campaign that starts from March 1st through the 8th that seeks to get strong female leaders involved in the cause.

Together with Lowe’s, they are calling females of all ages to come out and empower themselves by learning some very useful skills, while at the same time building a home for a deserving family.

The event will take place on Saturday morning.

For more information on how you can get involved in the cause, you can call 724-3227.