Half marathon taking place this weekend!

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to lace up your shoes and take part in a half marathon.

This weekend, city officials will be hosting the city’s first half-marathon event which will start in the downtown area.

For those who want to take part in the event but don’t want to do the entire half marathon, they will have options such as a relay race or 5K run.

The race will be during the Memorial Day weekend, so runners start training for the big event.

The event will take place downtown on Sunday, May 26th at seven in the morning.

Pre-registration will cost $40 and onsite registration will be $50. High school students will be able to register for $25.