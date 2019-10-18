Halloween-themed Farmer's Market taking place this weekend!

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Laredo Mainstreet is looking to host a Halloween themed event.

Every two weekends of the month, El Centro holds its Farmers Market events to provide downtown residents with fresh produce and goodies.

This weekend, they will be hosting a Halloween-themed Farmer’s Market with plenty of tricks and treats for residents and kids of all ages.

Attendees are asked to bring their kids dressed in their favorite costume for a chance to win some prizes.

The costume contest will have several different categories such as scariest costume, funniest and most original.

Participants will also have a chance to exercise in a zombie zumba.

Kids can also get a head start on the candy collecting by trick-or-treating at the market. Trick-or-treaters can go to each vendor to collect some free goodies.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 19th at Veteran’s Plaza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Judging for the costume contest starts at 12 p.m.