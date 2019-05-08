Hangover Help: Five Easy Steps

Hoping to avoid a hangover after your next night of partying? Experts say there are ways to prevent the pain, or ease it if you're too late.

1) AVOID CONGENERS

Dr. Spencer Greene, director of medical toxicology at Baylor College of Medicine, says the darker the liquor the worse the hangover because of what are called congeners. For example, whiskey and tequila might hurt worse than wine or vodka. To heal the hangover, he says water and ibuprofen are your best options.

2) TRY SUPPLEMENTS

Some people insist supplements like magnesium, selenium, milk thistle or prickly pear can help.

3) IV THERAPY

You know those businesses that will give you an IV post-drinking? There are chains where you can get an IV filled with vitamins, like at Thrive Drip Spa, and they claim it works to heal a hangover.

4) EAT A HEARTY BREAKFAST

Another remedy for a hangover is eating a hearty breakfast, since it can help maintain your blood sugar levels. One thought is that low blood sugar levels could be associated with headaches and nausea.

5) DO NOT TURN TO HAIR OF THE DOG

More alcohol will deaden your senses and prolong the inevitable.