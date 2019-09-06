Harley Davidson hosting 9-11 Memorial Bike Ride

With the 18 anniversary of the September 11th attack approaching, a local biker shop is looking to honor first responders for their efforts and hardships.

The Laredo Harley-Davidson shop will be honoring first responders and the fallen soldiers this weekend with a motorcycle ride.

Organizers are asking fellow bikers to rub their engine for those who put their lives on the line during the catastrophic event that struck the nation.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 11th at Laredo Harley Davidson located at 418 Crossroads Street at 10 a.m.

Organizers add that there will be free food for those who take part in the event.

The event is free and open to the public.