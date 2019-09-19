Harley Davidson to host Car Show

As the song goes, “All my friends know the low-rider” and this weekend, a local motorcycle shop is rolling some fresh new rides for an upcoming car show.

File photo: Car show

The Laredo Harley Davidson Shop is hosting a car show for the whole community to enjoy.

The car show will feature rides of all kinds such as trucks, classic cars, muscle cars, and of course low-riders.

If you would like to show off your ride you can contact the bike shop.

Organizers say there are 70 slots available to compete in the contest.

Those who are looking to take part in the contests will get a chance to win some big prizes.

The event will take place this Saturday, September 21st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can call (956) 717-8763.