Raising awareness for veteran suicide rates

According to Veteran Affairs, 22 veterans die from suicide each day.

That’s why Matt Roever, son of a Vietnam veteran, has been cycling from Canada to Mexico and will pass through Laredo to raise awareness on this epidemic.

For the past 22 days, he’s traveled more than 16 hundred miles.

This weekend, Laredo’s First Assembly Church will coordinate a meet and greet for the public to hear about his journey in helping our brave men and women.

This Saturday, Harley Davidson of Laredo will meet up to ride or cycle the last seven miles with Roever to the border.

The public is invited to join Matt Roever at Harley Davidson to finish his journey at 1:30 in the afternoon.