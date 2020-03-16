Harmony extends Spring Break an additional week

The Harmony school district of Laredo confirms it will be extending its Spring Break.

On Friday afternoon, the district announced it has suspended classes until March 30th.

In a statement, the district says all school activities, field trips, athletics events, and competitions have also been canceled during this time.

Harmony says all three campuses are expected to resume classes for students on Tuesday, March 31st.

However, staff will return for a work-day on Monday, March 30th.

