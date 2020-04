This week Harmony schools in Laredo will be providing curbside meals.

Starting on Monday, April 27th, they will provide breakfast and lunch for its students during the week and even on the weekends.

The meals will continue to be provided at Harmony Science Academy, 4401 San Francisco Avenue.

Each Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday: curbside meal pickup for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday: curbside meal pickup for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.