Harmony Public Schools to receive pay raise

Good news for local educators, it's not only UISD and LISD teachers and staff who are receiving a pay raise, but also those who work for the Harmony public schools.

This follows Governor Greg Abbott's 11.5 billion dollar school finance reform package approval.

Harmony Schools also targeted additional funding into pay and benefits for teachers and staff.

Teachers base salary will increase by $5,000 and for various positions, it will go up to $8,000.

The middle school's principal says he's overjoyed that teachers and staff will be getting paid for their hard work.

These increases have been presented to the board of directors and will be up for approval after receiving regulations from the Texas Education Agency.