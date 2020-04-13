Harmony School of Excellence delivers face shields to medical staff

The medical community is receiving some assistance from local educators to keep them protected during this pandemic.

Last week, we reported that Harmony School of Excellence of Laredo teachers were creating 3D printing face shields to help alleviate the shortage of supplies seen across the country.

A total of 25 sets of face shields were completed and delivered to Doctors Hospital of Laredo by a Harmony Teacher over the weekend.

The face shields will be for the men and women in the respiratory technician department.

