Harmony School of Innovation goes yellow for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Kids at the Harmony School of Innovation donned some yellow on Friday to show their support for other kids battling cancer.

With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, students at the school will be wearing yellow every Friday.

Friday was an extra special occasion because one of their own who is battling cancer was able to lead the parade.

Five-year-old Daniela Garcia was taken by surprise after they told her she was going to start the parade.

Principal Geraldine Salas says Daniela was very excited about the event.

The school also raised $800 for the Golden Heart Project.