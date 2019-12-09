Harmony students build solar vehicle

A group of local students have put their young minds to work for a great cause.

The bright students over at a local Harmony school built a mini solar vehicle.

Their mini-sized vehicle will benefit children between the ages of two and five years old.

It will be the very first solar vehicle in the Gateway City and they are still trying to find someone who will put their creation to use.

If you know of someone who could benefit from their work, you can contact Nicole Romanos at 791-0007.