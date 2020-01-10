Harmony students to be released early due to outage

Fri 12:19 PM, Jan 10, 2020

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Harmony Science Academy middle school and Harmony School of Excellence will have an early release today.

Due to a power outage, students will be released at 12:15 p.m. Students will be allowed to stay until 1:15 p.m. if they choose to stay for lunch.

 