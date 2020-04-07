Harmony teachers 3D printing face shields for community

A team of educators in Laredo have found a way to use their unique talents and cutting-edge technology available at their school to help address a critical need.

Laredo Harmony teachers are hard at work using their classroom technology to help the community.

Several are training via Zoom to create 3D printing face shields to help alleviate the shortage of supplies seen across the region.



The design of the face shield was provided by Harmony's central office in Houston.

Here in Laredo, the teachers are printing the head band and insertion plastic parts at home.



Each shield takes roughly five hours to manufacture and only uses about one dollar worth in materials.



Principals from both Harmony campuses in Laredo believe the team can have roughly 400 shields printed between both campuses once the material arrives.

The school district is waiting on a shipment of transparent plastic sheets to complete the assembly of the face shields.

"There are 5 educators that have volunteered their time to print from home. There its total of 10 printers, each instructor took two home."

"It just made sense to help in a time of need and let the community know we are here to help."

Harmony asks if anyone in the community has transparent PTEG plastic sheets with a thickness of .002 or point .003 to please donate.

This would allow them to finish the shields sooner and not have to wait for the shipment.

Harmony is working with health officials in Webb County and Laredo City Council to arrange who will receive the free face shield once they are completed.

Harmony says the design of these face shields has been approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.