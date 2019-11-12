Mercy Ministries to host 2019 Harvest Health Fair

The Mercy Ministries of Laredo provides healthcare services to Webb County residents who do not have the luxury of seeing a doctor on a normal basis.

With the cold and flu season officially underway, the organization has decided to put together a health clinic for residents in need of a good checkup.

Residents will get a chance to get have their blood pressure, glucose levels and cholesterol checked.

There will also be plenty of activities and games for the kids during the event.

The event will take place on November 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. over at the Mercy Clinc located at 2500 Zacatecas Street.

The clinic is free and open to the public.