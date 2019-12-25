Have a Holly Jolly Christmas!

Santa had to lose some of his layers and have Rudolph guide his sleigh because it was a warm foggy morning in the Gateway City!

On Christmas morning we started off with rather warm conditions in the low 50s.

As the day progresses we are looking at a warm and sunny Christmas with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Now this same pattern will repeat utnil about Friday we start to see some chances of rain moving in.

We will also drop just a tad bit into the 60s.

As we close out the 2019 year, it seems like we will stay pretty cool and possible chances of rain.

Maybe we can start 2020 with some snow?

From all of us here at your good neighbor station, we would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.