Have a cup of Joe with Blue Santa this weekend!

The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to have a cup of joe at a local McDonald’s this weekend!

On Saturday, officers with the police department will be at the McDonald’s at the 200 block of Del Mar to meet with residents to talk about what’s going on in their community.

Not only will they get a chance to meet with members of the law, they will also get to meet Chris Kringle himself!

Blue Santa will be at the event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. collecting new toys for children in need.

Once again that event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

