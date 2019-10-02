Have a cup of joe with Officer Joe!

The Laredo Police Department is inviting residents to get the coffee started with them as part of National Coffee With a Cop Day.

Every so often, the police department gets together at various McDonald’s restaurants across town to meet with community members.

Authorities say it's a great event where residents can get to know their fellow officers and ask questions about what's going on in the community.

Our local officers will be at the McDonald’s on San Bernardo Avenue from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. serving up something a little more than justice.

The event is open to the public.