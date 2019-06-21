Have a cup of joe with Officer Joe

The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to have a nice warm cup of joe with some fellow officers.

File photo: Coffee with a cop

Every so often, the police department likes to host these events to get the community to become better acquainted with those who protect us.

Officers will be having breakfast on Saturday morning at the McDonalds on San Isidro from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Residents can grab some breakfast and a coffee and talk to officers about what’s going on in our community.

Authorities say this is a great opportunity for locals to come out and ask questions about the community.

The police department encourages everyone to attend the event.