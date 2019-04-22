Have a plan when dealing with someone with autism

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, a local group is looking to host an event to spread awareness on the condition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every 59 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Autism is a disorder that impacts the nervous system which could display several different symptoms.

Medical experts say, when dealing with someone with autism, they may have difficulty with social interactions.

When dealing with someone who has autism, it’s important to identify the symptoms and be able to find ways to help the individual.

In the past, there have been several instances where law enforcement officers come in contact with people who have autism and have not been able to handle the situation properly because of it.

The LEAF organization along with the Mexican Consulate will be hosting an Autism Spectrum Disorder Safety Plan seminar.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 24th and Thursday, April 25th at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus in the De la Garza building Room 101.

On Wednesday the presentation will be open to all law enforcement officers and will start at 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday it will be open to all parents and caregivers and will start at 3:30 p.m.