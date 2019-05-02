Have you ever seen the rain?

For the past few days, we've been preparing for those showers, but they are coming.

On Monday we did get a little drizzle here and there, and we saw a lot of cloud coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, we will start off very humid in the high 70s and reach a high of 96.

As we head into the evening we will start seeing some chances of rain as we head into Friday.

On Friday, we are expecting a 50 percent chance of rain and those chances of rain will continue to linger throughout the weekend and into next week.

If you have any outdoor activities planned you might want to move them inside.