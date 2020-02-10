Have your cake this Valentine's Day and eat it too!

They say the best way to someone’s heart is their stomach. If you are looking for something sweet to give your loved one this Valentine’s Day, you can give them a bundt cake.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a local pastry shop that serves plenty of sweet treats for any special occasion.

Whether it’s someone’s birthday, anniversary or Valentine’s Day, the cake shop has the perfect pastries to share with you and your loved one.

Best of all, you don’t even need to place an order, you can stop by the shop located at 2019 E Del Mar Blvd and pick up a cake.

For more information on what they offer you can call (956) 704-9111.