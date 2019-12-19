Have yourself a very Tuba Christmas!

They say the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, but if you can’t do that, there are other ways to take part in the Christmas tunes.

A group of local musicians are coming together to put on a holiday performance event at our local mall this weekend and holiday shoppers are invited to hear.

A Tuba Christmas is an annual event that the group puts on every year at Mall Del Norte.

The musicians set up at the mall right next to Santa Claus and play along to some Christmas jingles.

If you would like to join in on the fun, you can head over to Mall Del Norte on Saturday, December 21st at 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about how to get involved and questions about the program you can call John Reimund at 956-337-3952.